 Uttarakhand NEET UG 2023 Counselling; Registration Begins At hnbumu.ac.in
The last to apply for counselling for admission to the MBBS and BDS programmes is July 31. HNBUMU will declare the seat allotment result on August 3.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 02:21 PM IST
Uttarakhand NEET UG 2023 Counselling | Representational Pic

Uttarakhand National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2023 schedule has been released by the Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University. According to the schedule, the Uttarakhand NEET UG registration, choice-filling and fee submission process will start today, July 27 at 9 PM.

Interested and eligible candidates can complete the registration process through the official website at hnbumu.ac.in.

The last to apply for counselling for admission to the MBBS and BDS programmes is July 31.

HNBUMU will declare the seat allotment result on August 3.

The online counselling registration fee is Rs 6,500 for round 1 and round 2 for all categories. The bank charges will be borne only by the candidates.

Candidates who fail to register in round 1 of Uttarakhand NEET counselling can participate in round 2 and round 3 of counselling after registration and payment of the required fee. Hence on the basis of registration separate state merit list will be prepared and displayed for each round of counselling.

Dates for Uttarakhand NEET UG 2023 Admissions

Round 1 online registration, application form, choice filling and fee submission: July 27 (9 PM) to July 31 (up to 5 PM, as server time)

Choice filling: July 27 (9 PM) to July 31 (up to 5 PM, as server time)

Data processing: August 1 - August 2

Declaration of result: August 3 (after 8 PM)

Last date of joining the allotted college: August 8

