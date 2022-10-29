Uttarakhand: Futuristic defense tech to be carved at IIT Roorkee's DRDO centre

IIT Roorkee |

In keeping with India's mission of technological advancement and self-reliance in the defence sector, GOI's Ministry of Defence has approved the establishment of a new research centre at the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee).

The facility at IIT Roorkee will be known as the 'DRDO Industry Academia-Centre of Excellence' (DIA-CoE). Prof. K. K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, "This will not only facilitate self-reliance in defence technology but also cater to the needs of our defence personnel deployed in areas with extreme environmental conditions. The establishment of the Center will help utilizing the huge potential of IIT Roorkee to advance research and development under the six identified verticals.”

Key research areas of the Centre include: