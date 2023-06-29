Uttarakhand: Btech Counselling 2023 First Round Seat Allotment Announced At uktech.ac.in

Uttarakhand Btech Counselling 2023 First Round Seat Allotment | Pixabay (Representational Pic)

Veer Madho Singh Bhandari Uttarakhand Technical University released the results of the first round of seat allocation for the Uttarakhand B.Tech 2023 counselling today, June 28. Candidates can download the results through the official website at uktech.ac.in. They may view and download the Uttarakhand B.Tech counselling round 1 result 2023.

Candidates whose names appear on the allotment list must report to their respective institutions between July 1 and July 5, 2023, for document verification.

The phase 2 of the state's Btech Counselling choice filling process is set to be conducted from July 6 to 8. As per reports, the third phase could be done between July 19-20. The results for round 2 and 3 could be declared by July 13 and July 25, respectively.

Uttarakhand BTech Round 1 Counselling Result 2023: How to check, download

Visit uktech.ac.in, the official website.

Next, click the link that says "BTech round 1 seat allotment result 2023" on the home page.

Type the necessary information into the field provided.

A screen will show the results of the seat distribution.

Print a copy of the BTech counselling result pdf after downloading it.