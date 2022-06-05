Uttarakhand board classes 10th, 12th results to be declared tomorrow; Here’s how to check

Dehradun: Class 10th and 12th exam results will be declared on Monday, said the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE).

Students can check the Uttarakhand board results 2022 on the websites, uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in. As many as 99.56 percent of students had passed the Uttarakhand class 12 boards, while 99.09 percent had cleared the Class 10 exams last year.

Here’s how to check :

Students need to visit the official website.

Click on the link provided for Class 10 and 12 results on the page.

Enter your UBSE roll number to login.