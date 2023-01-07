Uttarakhand Board announces class 10, 12 board exam 2023 dates; check complete timetables here

Representative Photo |

Dates for the Class 10 and Class 12 final exams in 2023 have been released by the Uttarakhand board. Class 10 examinations will be administered in 2023 between March 17 and April 6, while class 12 exams will be administered between March 16 and April 6, both by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE). The datesheets for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams are available on the ubse.uk.gov.in website.

The Uttarakhand board announced the dates for the Class 10, 12, and 13 exams along with the announcement that students would have 15 minutes to read the question paper prior to the exam. For the majority of the papers, the Uttarakhand board Class 10, 12 test will last three hours and take place between 10 am and 1 pm.

Uttarakhand board Class 10 timetable:

March 17, 2023 10 am to 1 pm Hindi

March 18, 2023 10 am to 1 pm Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali

March 21, 2023 10 am to 1 pm Science

March 24, 2023 10 am to 1 pm English

March 25, 2023 10 am to 12 pm Hindustani Vocal Music/ Hindustani Music (Percussion)

10 am to 1 pm Ranjan kala

March 28, 2023 10 am to 1 pm Mathematics

March 29, 2023 10 am to 1 pm Home Science (Subject 1 only for girls and subject 2 is for boys and girls who have opted as compulsory)

April 1, 2023 10 am to 1 pm Social Science

April 3, 2023 10 am to 1 pm Accountancy/ Business Element/ Ledger Account

10 am to 12 pm Agriculture/ Tourism and Hospitality/ Beauty and Wellness/ Electronic and Hardware/ Multiskilling/ Plumber

April 5, 2023 10 am to 1 pm Sanskrit

10 am to 12.30 pm Information Technology

April 6, 2023 10 am to 12 pm Hindustani Music (Melody)/ Typing(English or Hindi)

Uttarakhand Class 12 Board timetable

March 16, 2023 Hindi, Agriculture Hindi (only Part II)

March 18, 2023 Geology, Geography

March 20, 2023 Urdu, Punjabi, Physics, Accountancy, Agricultural Science- question paper 1 (For Part I), Agricultural Science- question paper 6 (For Part II)

March 21, 2023 Sociology

March 23, 2023 Political Science, Agro Botany Second Question Paper (Part I) Agriculture Economics Seventh Question Paper (Part II)

March 24, 2023 Drawing and Painting

March 25, 2023 Mathematics

March 27, 2023 Sanskrit, Agricultural Physics & Climatology Third Paper (Part-I), Agricultural Zoology Eighth Paper (Part II)

March 28, 2023 Chemistry, Pedagogy, Psychology,

March 29, 2023 Military Science, Computer Science

March 31, 2023 Economics

April 1, 2023 Biology, Hindustani Music (Vocal), Hindustani Music (Percussion Instruments), Hindustani Music (Melodic Instruments), Agricultural Engineering Fourth Paper (Part I), Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Ninth Paper (Part II)

April 3, 2023 English

April 5, 2023 History, Agricultural Mathematics and Primary Statistics Fifth Paper (Part I), Agricultural Chemistry Tenth Paper (Part II)

April 6, 2023 Home Science, Business Studies