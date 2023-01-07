Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath govt to honour meritorious students from classes 1 to 3 every month; here's why

Representational image | PTI

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to organise a 'Nipun Samman' ceremony every month to honour meritorious students as part of its efforts to promote quality education.

These meritorious students will play a supportive role for the others, the government said in a press statement on Thursday.

Adityanath gave instructions to accelerate various activities to ensure effective implementation of the Skill India Mission, it said.

Director-General of School Education Vijay Kiran Anand said students from Class 1 to Class 3 would be eligible for the award if they met the proficiency targets in Hindi and Mathematics for their class.

The children's 'skilful efficiency' will be assessed using the Nipun Lakshya app. The assessment will be done under the principal of the District Institute for Education and Training. Parents and other dignitaries will be invited to the ceremony and a badge awarded to the student, the government said in its statement.

The District Institute for Education and Training principal will prepare a roster for the current session (January to March) in which schools will be allotted to Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) trainees.

Teachers and the D.El.Ed trainees will ensure that the children are not given assistance in determining answers during the assessment. After entering the answers, the results will automatically appear on the app.

The assessment results will be shared with school principals and teachers and the compiled monthly progress information sent to the District Institute for Education and Training principal and the district basic education officer, the government said.

Instructions have been issued to create the roster so that the assessment on the app is completed in all district schools till March.