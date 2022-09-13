Uttar Pradesh: UP Board declares 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the results for Class 10, and 12 compartment exams 2022. Candidates can check the result on the official websites-- upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.
The compartment exam was conducted on August 27.
Here's how to download UPMSP 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022 Scorecard:
Go to the official website- upmsp.edu.in.
Select the designated result link.
Enter and submit your roll number and school code.
Your UP Board compartment results will appear on the screen.
Download the result and get a hard copy for future reference.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)