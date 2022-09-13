Uttar Pradesh: UP Board declares 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022 |

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the results for Class 10, and 12 compartment exams 2022. Candidates can check the result on the official websites-- upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

The compartment exam was conducted on August 27.

Here's how to download UPMSP 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022 Scorecard:

Go to the official website- upmsp.edu.in. Select the designated result link. Enter and submit your roll number and school code. Your UP Board compartment results will appear on the screen. Download the result and get a hard copy for future reference.