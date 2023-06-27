Uttar Pradesh: Teachers' Transfer List Finally Out, 16,614 Teachers Transferred

1,141 teachers were diagnosed with chronic diseases and were transferred | Representative Image

In a recent news from Uttar Pradesh, the Basic Education Department have released a transfer list. This list contains more than 16,000 primary and upper primary teachers. A total number of 16,616 teachers have been transferred either to their home or in the preferred district, inclusive of 12,267 females and 4,347 male teachers.

According to the reports, 45,914 teachers had applied for the transfer. The final list was made based on the document verification and a meticulous scrutiny. A total number of 967 teachers got permission to return home. These teachers were transfered to several cities such as - Barabanki, Gonda, Hardoi, Shahjahanpur, and Pilibhit and so on.

In addition, Only 487 teachers came to Sitapur from outside the district. In the Amethi district, 482 teachers had applied, but only 266 were transferred. Teachers who had applied for mutual transfer were not included in the current transfer list.

The Officials Say:

The officials stated that strict actions would be taken against the teachers who forged documents for transfer. 1,141 teachers were diagnosed with chronic diseases and were transferred, alongside, with 393 single mothers and 1,122 teachers with any other kind of disability.

In the 2019–20 session, a total of 26,563 teachers were transferred, while in the 2023–24 session, the number of transferred teachers has reduced to 16,614. Unfit applications were rejected, and the verification of documents for the transferred teachers will be conducted soon.

The orders was taken on June 2 for inter-district transfers. Within 24 days, the officials released the list of transferred teachers. A complete list can be accessed at interdistricttransfer.upsdc.gov.in.

