Uttar Pradesh: School bus overturns in Prayagraj; two students dead, twelve injured

The injured students have been referred to the SRN Hospital for treatment. There were around 75 students on the bus, ACP Sudhir Kumar stated.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 04:35 PM IST
Representational image |
Prayagraj: Two school students died and 12 more were injured as a bus overturned in a village here, police said.

The students from a school in Jaunpur were on a tour of Prayagraj in the bus when the accident took place in Bheski village under the Handia police station area, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganganagar) Abhishek Agarwal said.

ACP, Handia, Sudhir Kumar said eyewitnesses informed police that the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting a bicycle and it overturned.

The deceased were identified as Ankit (14) and Anurag (15).

The injured students have been referred to the SRN Hospital for treatment. There were around 75 students on the bus, Kumar added.

