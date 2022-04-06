Uttar Pradesh: IPS officer adopts school in Aminabad

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Chiranjeev Nath Sinha has become the first police officer ever in the state to adopt a school.

Sinha has adopted an elementary school in the Aminabad area after obtaining permission from the Basic Shiksha Adhikari.

It is noteworthy that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had asked state officials to adopt a school and encourage children to enroll under the 'School Chalo Abhiyan'.

"I visited my adopted school on Tuesday and even taught the children for some time. I gave them books, copies, stationery, toffees, biscuits, and masks. I will be regularly visiting the school and making efforts to upgrade facilities through my resources," he told IANS on Wednesday.

Sinha is known to be a passionate animal lover. He had made headlines when he fed stray animals during the Covid lockdowns.

He was also appointed as Lucknow Zoo brand ambassador and he encouraged the "adopt an animal" diet. He has worked for the environment and animals in addition to his regular law enforcement duties.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 04:43 PM IST