Uttar Pradesh: Finance Minister Suresh Khanna announces Medical College budget

The UP government has outlined their vision for the next five years in the budget for the year 2022-23.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 07:00 PM IST
Unsplash

Uttar Pradesh: On May 26, 2022, the UP government presented its State Budget for the year 2022 to 2023. State government plans to focus on infrastructure, employment, youth, and women in the UP Budget of 2022.

As part of the budget presentation, State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna announced that Rs 21 thousand crore would be invested in the construction of 14 new medical colleges in the state. UP's government under CM Yogi Adityanath had announced a month ago that 14 new medical colleges would be created in the state.

With the 2022-23 budget for Uttar Pradesh, a boost has been given to the medical colleges in the state with the aim to increase medical education and to make it accessible for students in their own home state.

Last year in 2021, Nine colleges were inaugurated in Uttar Pradesh by PM Narendra Modi in the Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur districts of the state.

