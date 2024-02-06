Uttar Pradesh Faces Shortage Of 85,152 Headmasters And Assistant Teachers | Representative image

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, there are 85,152 open positions for headmasters and assistant teachers in the state. However, when shiksha mitras and instructors are taken into consideration, the student-teacher ratio is complete and there are no issues with instruction. Minister of State for Basic Education (Independent Charge) Sandeep Singh responded to questions from Samajwadi Party members Anil Pradhan and Abhay Singh during Question Hour during the legislative assembly's budget session by saying, "At present, both shiksha mitra and instructor cooperate in studies."

Read Also Allahabad High Court Directs UP Govt To Amend Rules For Teacher Promotions

According to Singh, the state currently employs 6,28,915 teachers in basic education, including assistant teachers, shiksha mitras, and part-time educators. "The ratio is complete and there is no problem in teaching," he stated. In response to an additional query, Singh stated, "Our government has appointed 1,26,371 new teachers since 2017."

"In comparison to the sanctioned posts of 4,17,886, 85,152 posts of headmasters and assistant teachers are vacant in the primary schools run by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council," he stated, as reported by PTI. According to Singh, there are 1,05,06,379 pupils enrolled in council primary schools, with a student-teacher ratio of 31:1 (one teacher for every 31 pupils). He asserted that the standard student-teacher ratio in primary schools, accounting for shiksha mitras, is 21:1.

With inputs from PTI