 Uttar Pradesh: Class 11 Student Raped By Minor Relative In Ballia
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUttar Pradesh: Class 11 Student Raped By Minor Relative In Ballia

Uttar Pradesh: Class 11 Student Raped By Minor Relative In Ballia

The incident occurred on Monday when the victim was riding a bicycle to her school. The accused, who is also her neighbour, convinced her to get on his motorcycle. He then took her to a secluded room where he allegedly sexually assaulted her, police said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 02:00 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: Class 11 Student Raped By Minor Relative In Ballia | File Pic (Representative Image)

Ballia (UP): A class 11 student was allegedly raped by her minor relative here, police said on Wednesday.

About The Incident

The incident occurred on Monday when the victim was riding a bicycle to her school. The accused, who is also her neighbour, convinced her to get on his motorcycle. He then took her to a secluded room where he allegedly sexually assaulted her, police said.

He also threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, police added.

FPJ Shorts
'Zubeen Da Is The Soundtrack Our Lives Run On': Woman Gets Emotional While Explaining Why Assam Weeps For Late Music Icon
'Zubeen Da Is The Soundtrack Our Lives Run On': Woman Gets Emotional While Explaining Why Assam Weeps For Late Music Icon
J&K Youth Murdered By Friends: Ajaz Ahmed Strangled And Body Dumped In Ganderbal Canal
J&K Youth Murdered By Friends: Ajaz Ahmed Strangled And Body Dumped In Ganderbal Canal
Jaro Education IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 2, Strong Investor Demand Boosts Market Buzz
Jaro Education IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 2, Strong Investor Demand Boosts Market Buzz
VIDEO: Protesters Demanding Statehood For Ladakh Vandalise And Set BJP Office Ablaze In Leh
VIDEO: Protesters Demanding Statehood For Ladakh Vandalise And Set BJP Office Ablaze In Leh
Read Also
“I Didn’t Want To Be A Doctor”: 19-Year-Old Maharashtra Student With 99.99 Percentile In NEET...
article-image

A police officer said both the victim and the accused are around 17 years.

On Tuesday evening, the victim and her family filed a complaint, following which police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rape and criminal intimidation, as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused is in custody and further investigation is underway, police said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Learning Beyond Books: Latur Shelter Home Uses Art On Walls To Inspire Young Learners

Learning Beyond Books: Latur Shelter Home Uses Art On Walls To Inspire Young Learners

U.S. Tightens Visa Rules: Limits Interview Waivers For International Students And Professionals

U.S. Tightens Visa Rules: Limits Interview Waivers For International Students And Professionals

Uttar Pradesh: Class 11 Student Raped By Minor Relative In Ballia

Uttar Pradesh: Class 11 Student Raped By Minor Relative In Ballia

“I Didn’t Want To Be A Doctor”: 19-Year-Old Maharashtra Student With 99.99 Percentile In NEET...

“I Didn’t Want To Be A Doctor”: 19-Year-Old Maharashtra Student With 99.99 Percentile In NEET...

Panic On Board: 3 Children Sustain Injuries As School Bus Rams Into Roadside Wall In Kerala

Panic On Board: 3 Children Sustain Injuries As School Bus Rams Into Roadside Wall In Kerala