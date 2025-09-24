Uttar Pradesh: Class 11 Student Raped By Minor Relative In Ballia | File Pic (Representative Image)

Ballia (UP): A class 11 student was allegedly raped by her minor relative here, police said on Wednesday.

About The Incident

The incident occurred on Monday when the victim was riding a bicycle to her school. The accused, who is also her neighbour, convinced her to get on his motorcycle. He then took her to a secluded room where he allegedly sexually assaulted her, police said.

He also threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, police added.

A police officer said both the victim and the accused are around 17 years.

On Tuesday evening, the victim and her family filed a complaint, following which police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rape and criminal intimidation, as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused is in custody and further investigation is underway, police said.

