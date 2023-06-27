Uttar Pradesh: Class 10 and 12 Compartment Exams Postpone, Says Report

Representative Image | File Photo

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), has decided to postpone the inter compartment exams of class 10 and 12, 2023. It is set to be conducted on July 22, 2023. Previously, it was scheduled to be held on July 15 as per the reports. However, the timing and other parts of schedule remains the same.

The UPMSP 10th compartment and improvement exams will be conducted from 8 am to 11:15 am and the UP board 12th compartment and improvement exam will be held between 2 pm and 5:15 pm.

The UP board 2023 Class 10 HS exam was held between February 16 and March 3, while Uttar Pradesh Class 12 inter exam was conducted from February 16 to March 4 and the UP board 2023 results were declared on April 24. The overall passing percentage of UP board 2023 class 10th result stood 89.78% and for UP inter results 2023, it was 75.52%

The UP Board compartment and improvement exam 2023 will be held on the basis of the syllabus provided from the 2022-23 exams. Students will have to repeat a year if they fail to get the minimum passing marks.