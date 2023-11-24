Uttar Pradesh: Children Boycotted Class In Protest Following Headmistress's Suspension

Representational photo |

In a display of protest, students at a government middle school in Saidpur Nibaula village boycotted classes on Wednesday and Thursday following the suspension of their headmistress, Deepti Yadav. The controversy revolves around the construction of a boundary wall, with conflicting narratives emerging.



BEO Accused of Office Demand

According to Indian Express report, the panchayat pradhan, Naresh Kumar, claimed that the local Block Education Officer (BEO) expressed dissatisfaction as the wall did not extend to cover his office. Kumar asserted, "BEO Sultan Ahmad said that I should get his office, which is next to the school, also within the new boundary wall. I refused this. He got stopped the construction of the boundary wall." The alleged interference led to the suspension of Headmistress Deepti Yadav.

Headmistress Denies Wrongdoing Amid Suspension

Contrary to these claims, Sambhal Basic Shiksha Adhikdari refuted the allegations, stating that Yadav had constructed the boundary wall to evade school inspections. Kumar countered, asserting that stagnant water on the school premises during the rainy season prompted the construction, which was initiated a month ago.



Deepti Yadav expressed her dismay, stating, "I was accused of getting the boundary wall constructed. This is wrong. It was done by the panchayat head with funds for the village development." She decried her suspension as "a form of mental harassment" and highlighted her eight years of dedicated service to the school as reported by The Indian Express.



The fallout from Yadav's suspension was evident, as Assistant Teacher Sanjeev Kumar, who replaced her, reported a significant decline in attendance. He mentioned that only 12 students attended on Thursday, expressing solidarity with their "wrongfully suspended" headmistress. The students have collectively demanded the revocation of the suspension, underscoring the tense atmosphere surrounding the boundary wall dispute in the Saidpur Nibaula middle school.