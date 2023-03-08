Uttar Pradesh: Are schools across state closed tomorrow due to Holi celebrations? Details here

Lucknow: Considering that Holi festival celebrations are being held across the state tomorrow, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced a holiday for schools tomorrow, March 9.

According to the notice released by the Uttar Pradesh Department of Basic Education, government schools will not have any classes tomorrow, March 9, 2023, owing to Holi.

Though March 7 and 8 were holidays for students, it has been extended to March 9 for the government schools.

“There will be a holiday on the occasion of Holi on March 9, 2023, in the schools of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council,” said the notice by the department.

Because Holi is celebrated across Uttar Pradesh on a large scale, the state has extended the holidays for government schools.

There has been a debate over the festival of colours as some states celebrated it on Tuesday, March 7, while others are celebrating it today, March 8. Maharashtra is one of the states, where Holi was celebrated on March 7.