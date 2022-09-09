Uttar Pradesh: 17 school students, 2 teachers fall ill as foul smell comes from nearby gaushala

Representative Photo |

Noida: As many as 17 students and two teachers from a school in Dankaur area of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar suddenly fell ill on Thursday.

All of them were admitted to the Dankaur Primary Health Centre as their health deteriorated.

The director of the Swami Vivekananda Vidyapeeth school said that the adjoining cowshed was unclean and that this was the cause of the bad odour that was permeating the school. 19 persons have become unwell as a result.

In Dankaur town, the school is close to Shri Drona Gaushala.

The 19 patients were all taken to the hospital in a hurry, where they received first aid before being sent home.

The two female teachers were, however, admitted to the Greater Noida GIMS hospital due to their failing health.

The school's director claimed that it is filthy and smells bad. Numerous complaints about this have been made to the school committee, but nothing has been done as of yet.

However, Rajnikant Agarwal, Manager of the Gaushala Committee, says that lumpy skin disease is spreading in cows in the last few days for which a medicine has been sprayed.

"The smell lingers around for sometime near the school. Special attention is paid to the cleanliness of the gaushala. The school Director should investigate how the children and the teachers had fallen ill," Agarwal added.