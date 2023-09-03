 Uttar Pradesh: 10 Students Injured As Bus Hits School Van In Kaushambi
A Uttar Pradesh roadways bus going from Kanpur to Prayagraj hit the school van on National Highway-2 GT Road.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 03, 2023, 02:27 PM IST
Representative Picture

KAUSHAMBI: Ten students were injured after a speeding roadways bus rammed into their school van here on Saturday, police said.

A roadways bus going from Kanpur to Prayagraj hit the van which was on its way to drop children home after school at Sakadha turn on National Highway-2 GT Road, SHO Sandipan Ghat Dilip Singh said. Ten children were injured in the accident.

They were taken to Muratganj Health Center, from where eight were discharged after administering first aid, he said. Two children -- Mohammad Gaus and Abdul -- have been referred to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj in critical condition, the SHO said. All children are between the ages of 10 to 12 years, he said.

After the accident, the bus driver fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind which was later seized by police, Singh said. A case is being registered in the matter and further legal action will be taken accordingly, he said.

