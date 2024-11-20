UTET 2024 Result Expected To Be OUT Soon At ubse.uk.gov.in; All You Need To Know!

The UTET 2024 results for both papers are expected to be released soon by the Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE). The UTET result 2024 release date and time have not yet been formally published. Candidates can get the UTET 2024 result link at ubse.uk.gov.in, the official website, as soon as it becomes available.

Papers 1 and 2 of the Uttarakhand UTET 2024 test were conducted on October 24, 2024.

How to check the result:

Step 1: Visit ukutet.com or ubse.uk.gov.in, the official websites.

Step 2: Select Applicant Login from the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth, and captcha code, or your registration number, password, and captcha code in the login window.

Step 4: The screen will show the UTET result.

Step 5: Download the UTET results and print them out for your reference.

Passing marks:

Candidates from the general category must receive at least 60% and 90 out of 150 points in order to be eligible for UTET 2024, while candidates from the OBC, SC, and ST categories must receive at least 55% and 82 out of 150 points.

Candidates are advised to check the official website for additional information about the outcomes.