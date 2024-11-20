 UTET 2024 Result Expected To Be OUT Soon At ubse.uk.gov.in; All You Need To Know!
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUTET 2024 Result Expected To Be OUT Soon At ubse.uk.gov.in; All You Need To Know!

UTET 2024 Result Expected To Be OUT Soon At ubse.uk.gov.in; All You Need To Know!

The UTET 2024 results for both papers are expected to be released soon by the Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE).

SimpleUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 05:57 PM IST
article-image

The UTET 2024 results for both papers are expected to be released soon by the Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE). The UTET result 2024 release date and time have not yet been formally published. Candidates can get the UTET 2024 result link at ubse.uk.gov.in, the official website, as soon as it becomes available.

Papers 1 and 2 of the Uttarakhand UTET 2024 test were conducted on October 24, 2024.

How to check the result:

Step 1: Visit ukutet.com or ubse.uk.gov.in, the official websites.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Team India Cricketer Shreyas Iyer Casts Vote; Shares Pic On Social Media
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Team India Cricketer Shreyas Iyer Casts Vote; Shares Pic On Social Media
Maharashtra Votes, Markets Watch: Decoding The Election’s Impact On India’s Stock Market - Political Stability Or Market Volatility?
Maharashtra Votes, Markets Watch: Decoding The Election’s Impact On India’s Stock Market - Political Stability Or Market Volatility?
Central Bank of India Manager Recruitment 2024 Application Open For 253 Posts At centralbankofindia.co.in; Check All Details Here
Central Bank of India Manager Recruitment 2024 Application Open For 253 Posts At centralbankofindia.co.in; Check All Details Here
Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: MahaYuti Likely To Form Govt With 150-170 Seats, MVA To Get 110-130 Seats, Predict Pollsters
Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: MahaYuti Likely To Form Govt With 150-170 Seats, MVA To Get 110-130 Seats, Predict Pollsters

Step 2: Select Applicant Login from the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth, and captcha code, or your registration number, password, and captcha code in the login window.

Step 4: The screen will show the UTET result.

Step 5: Download the UTET results and print them out for your reference.

Read Also
UTET 2024 Preliminary Answer Keys Released At ukutet.com
article-image

Passing marks:

Candidates from the general category must receive at least 60% and 90 out of 150 points in order to be eligible for UTET 2024, while candidates from the OBC, SC, and ST categories must receive at least 55% and 82 out of 150 points.

Candidates are advised to check the official website for additional information about the outcomes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Central Bank of India Manager Recruitment 2024 Application Open For 253 Posts At...

Central Bank of India Manager Recruitment 2024 Application Open For 253 Posts At...

SLAT 2025 Registration Closes SOON At slat-test.org; Key Dates, Fees & Application Process

SLAT 2025 Registration Closes SOON At slat-test.org; Key Dates, Fees & Application Process

Clo_ser: Student-led Fashion Initiative Empowers Women and Reduces Waste

Clo_ser: Student-led Fashion Initiative Empowers Women and Reduces Waste

World Children's Day 2024: What Adults Can Learn from a Child’s Perspective on Life

World Children's Day 2024: What Adults Can Learn from a Child’s Perspective on Life

UTET 2024 Result Expected To Be OUT Soon At ubse.uk.gov.in; All You Need To Know!

UTET 2024 Result Expected To Be OUT Soon At ubse.uk.gov.in; All You Need To Know!