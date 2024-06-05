Usage Of Unfair Means Would Now Come With The Price Of Getting Debarred For 5 Years – ICAI, May’24

Freepik Image

Mumbai: CA aspirants have been warned by the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) of being debarred for 5 years if caught using unfair means to qualify the exam such as paper notes, impersonation or any other form of cheating.

To avoid any clash with general elections ’24, the CA Final, CA Intermediate and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT) 2024 were held in early days of May. The CA foundation exams have been scheduled to commence from June 20 and to be held on June 22, 24 and 26.

A recent circular by ICAI stated that the policy of Examination Department of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, among others, is very stringent about prohibition of possession of Mobile Phone or any other electronic device / gadgets inside the centre during the Chartered Accountants Examinations.

The institute felt the need of reiterating the guidelines publicly as previously candidates appearing for the exams where found carrying mobile phones and being a part of various WhatsApp and Telegram communication groups to help them cheat in the exam leading to confiscation of all the mobile phones.

“The Examination Committee of the Institute, has taken a serious view of above and decided to debar all such candidates, who were involved in tarnishing the image of the Institute by taking mobile phones inside the examination hall, for the next 5 years from appearing in the Chartered Accountants Examinations,” the ICAI mentioned in the circular.

This has led the ICAI to urge all candidates sitting for the upcoming examinations to read the given instructions in their CA admit card strictly and follow the same on the date of their examination.

Candidates can access and download their ICAI CA Foundation 2024 admit card on the official website,icai.org. The registered students just need to enter their respective login credentials to be able to download the hall ticket. It is mandatory for all candidates to be carrying their hall tickets on the day of the examination for verification purpose, failing to do so would lead to consequences for the candidate.