US Student Visa: Appointment Dates To Be Released Soon

US Grants Study Visas To 3,500 Indian Students | File

For students who are concerned about the appointment dates of the by the US Embassy, it will be released soon without divulging any specific dates. Also that, students can keep an eye of the website to be in loop with the latest updates.

As per the reports, they have already released the tens of thousands of appointments and yet to release a tens of thousands of them. Besides that, the candidates should be focused on checking the websites and keeping a tap on the recent updates.

Details of dates for student interviews will be available soon. "We cannot give out specific dates, but the next large batch of appointments will be released in the coming weeks," said the US Embassy official.

Furthermore, US Ambassador Eric Garcetti informed in the previous month that - one out of five visas were issued in India, in the year 2022. And this is more than the proportion of Indian population in the world.

Recently, the US Mission in India held its 7th annual Student Visa Day countrywide on Wednesday with Consular Officers from New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Here, they could reach a number of 3,500 Indian students who were visa applicants.

"More Indians come to the United States as students than from any other country in the world. One out of every five student visas was issued right here in India in 2022. Which is more than the proportion of Indian population in the world. Indians have not only pursued education in the US but for decades shown the excellence. We are on the track to process the highest number of visa applications for students in our history", said Garcetti during student visa day.