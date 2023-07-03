US: Professor Fired After Asking 11 Female Students To Take Off Shirts For Demonstration

Female Students To Take Off Shirts In Class For Medical Demonstration | Representative Image

A shocking incident took place in a US college where a teacher was accused of asking 11 female students to take off their shirts and stand before the class for medical demonstration. As per the Latest Media reports the accused teacher has been fired under sexual harassments case.

Reports says that the professor (Identity not revealed) also commented on the women’s breasts while they stood in front of the class in sports bras.

The incident occurred at the Takoma/Silver Spring campus in Maryland and was initially reported in October 2019. After the investigation, the male faculty member - whose name has not been released - was immediately placed on administrative leave and later fired.

The students reported the incident to the school, which placed the professor on paid administrative leave while an investigation was ordered by the School. In the US the federal civil rights law Title IX prohibits sex-based discrimination in any education program that receives federal money.

The investigation reveals that one of the female students involved had failed the course, believing it was due to the harassment. The college assisted her in re-enrolling and covered the expenses for her to retake the class. Additionally, the college offered tuition reimbursement or covered the costs for at least three other students in the same class to retake the course.

Th Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights (OCR) reviewed the case and issued a summary saying the professor “required” the women to "remove their shirts and wear only sports bras."

The OCR sent a letter to Montgomery College President Dr. Jermaine F. Williams that reported-- "After removing their shirts, students put on their lab jackets for modesty purposes, but the Professor demanded that they remove their jackets."

The Professor also "commented on students' nipples and breast positioning and asked the students to separate their breasts so they could conduct the assessment,” the letter stated.

The OCR didn’t state what the “medical demonstration” was, nor was the subject of the class revealed.

"The Complainant asserts that after the incident was reported to College staff, the College failed to interview the Student, provide her with information about her rights and options pursuant to Title IX, and provide the Student with notice of the outcome of its investigation,' the letter read.

Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Catherine E. Lhamon strongly condemned the professor's actions and emphasised the severity of the harassment.

In a statement, she said: "The shameful underlying facts in this investigation – of a college professor subjecting his entire class to sexual harassment as a condition of instruction – are galling and categorically unacceptable under Title IX.

A spokesperson for Montgomery College said in return: "We appreciate the thorough investigation conducted by the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights.

"The College fully supports the determinations and resolutions outlined in the final report, made public this week."

