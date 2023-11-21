 US Embassy Says More Visa Applications Processed In 2023 Than Pervious Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUS Embassy Says More Visa Applications Processed In 2023 Than Pervious Years

US Embassy Says More Visa Applications Processed In 2023 Than Pervious Years

The US embassy India has announced that more visa applications were processed in India in 2023 than in any previous year, in a social media post on X.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 10:53 AM IST
article-image
US Embassy Says More Visa Applications Processed In 2023 Than Pervious Years |

The US embassy India has announced that more visa applications were processed in India in 2023 than in any previous year, in a social media post on X.

"We'll be serving thousands of students, workers, tourists, and more in the coming weeks just in time for the busy holiday travel season. Safe travels to all of our applicants and congrats to the Consular Team!" the post added.

Earlier in September 2023, the US Embassy in India announced that they had officially met their target of processing one million visas this year. Even at that time the count was much higher than the total number of visas processed in the year 2022, it has also exceeded pre-pandemic numbers.

“We are expecting many Indian students in the coming years but they should be aware that their process to come to the US should start with having the right course and university information. Students should also consult with trusted organisations such as the EducationUSA,” stated Chris Elms, Spokesperson, US Embassy in New Delhi, in an interview with The Free Press Journal in September.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US Embassy Says More Visa Applications Processed In 2023 Than Pervious Years

US Embassy Says More Visa Applications Processed In 2023 Than Pervious Years

AP LAWCET Counselling 2023 Registration Deadline Extended; Revised Schedule

AP LAWCET Counselling 2023 Registration Deadline Extended; Revised Schedule

HC Asks For Delhi Govt's Stand On Plea For School Buses In Northeast District

HC Asks For Delhi Govt's Stand On Plea For School Buses In Northeast District

Bengal Guv Bose Visits IIT-Kharagpur, Talks To Students

Bengal Guv Bose Visits IIT-Kharagpur, Talks To Students

President Murmu Inaugurates Eklavya School In Mayurbhanj, Goes Down Memory Lane

President Murmu Inaugurates Eklavya School In Mayurbhanj, Goes Down Memory Lane