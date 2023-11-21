US Embassy Says More Visa Applications Processed In 2023 Than Pervious Years |

The US embassy India has announced that more visa applications were processed in India in 2023 than in any previous year, in a social media post on X.

"We'll be serving thousands of students, workers, tourists, and more in the coming weeks just in time for the busy holiday travel season. Safe travels to all of our applicants and congrats to the Consular Team!" the post added.

It’s official! As of this month, our India team processed more visa applications in 2023 than in any previous year. And we aren’t done yet! We'll be serving thousands of students, workers, tourists, and more in the coming weeks just in time for the busy holiday travel season.… pic.twitter.com/2oYWRIyZ2f — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) November 20, 2023

Earlier in September 2023, the US Embassy in India announced that they had officially met their target of processing one million visas this year. Even at that time the count was much higher than the total number of visas processed in the year 2022, it has also exceeded pre-pandemic numbers.

#Missionto1M accomplished! We are excited to announce that the U.S. Mission to India has reached and surpassed our goal to process one million visa applications in 2023!



We will not stop here and continue our progress in coming months, to give as many Indian applicants the… pic.twitter.com/4mTypC2wqh — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) September 28, 2023

“We are expecting many Indian students in the coming years but they should be aware that their process to come to the US should start with having the right course and university information. Students should also consult with trusted organisations such as the EducationUSA,” stated Chris Elms, Spokesperson, US Embassy in New Delhi, in an interview with The Free Press Journal in September.