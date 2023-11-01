Grand Canyon University | GCU

The office of Federal Student Aid (FSA) under the U.S. Department of Education has fined the Grand Canyon University (GCU) of $37.7 million. According to an U.S. Education Department Fines Grand Canyon University $37.7 Million For Lying To Students by FSA, GCU manipulated with more than 7,500 former and current students about the cost of its doctoral programs over several years. The report said that GCU falsely advertised a lower cost than what 98% of students ended up paying to complete certain doctoral programs.

GCU lied about the cost of its doctoral programs

FSA Chief Operating Officer Richard Cordray said "GCU lied about the cost of its doctoral programs to attract students to enroll."

"FSA takes its oversight responsibilities seriously. GCU’s lies harmed students, broke their trust, and led to unexpectedly high levels of student debt.

FSA holds GCU accountable for these actions to protect students and taxpayers, and upholding the integrity of the federal student aid programs.

GCU has 20 days to request a hearing with the Department’s Office of Hearings and Appeals or submit written material to FSA indicating why the fine should not be imposed.

In addition the Department has also imposed specific conditions on the school to continue participating in the federal student aid programs.

GCU violates Higher Education Act

FSA’s investigation further revealed that GCU in 2017 did not clearly inform its students about the cost of its doctoral programs.

According to the investigation, GCU stated that those doctoral programs cost between $40,000 and $49,000.

FSA said, "GCU made these false claims about the cost on the school’s website and net price calculators, as well as in its enrollment agreements, catalogs, policy handbooks, and other marketing materials."

FSA stated that these false claims violate the Higher Education Act and federal regulations prohibiting substantial misrepresentations.

"Based upon these substantial misrepresentations, the Department also determined that GCU failed to adhere to the fiduciary standard required of a Title IV participant", added FSA.