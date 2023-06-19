US: Appointments For F-1 Student Visas Begin For Mid-July To Mid-August At ustraveldocs.com

Appointment For F-1 student Visas For Indians To Begin in July | File

The United States (US) has started the appointments for F-1 student visas across its consulates in India. In a major relief for students across the country who have been waiting for this can finally book their appointments at the official website, ustraveldocs.com

Appointments are now available from mid-July to mid-August, as announced by the US Embassy on their Twitter handle.

US Embassy Tweets, "Student visa appointments are now open for mid-July to mid-August across India. Visit http://ustraveldocs.com to book your appointment today."

Student visa appointments are now open for mid-July to mid-August across India. Visit https://t.co/Jt0kMsexeT to book your appointment today. pic.twitter.com/9M7ua63GF5 — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) June 18, 2023

On the website Students can know:

How to apply for your nonimmigrant visa for travel to the United States

documents, photos and information you need to apply for your visa

How to access visa application forms and instructions

How to pay your visa application fee

Schedule your interview at a U.S. Embassy or Consulate General

Find important information about U.S. Embassies and Consulates General

The US diplomatic mission in India recently held its annual student visa day countrywide with consular officers from New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai interviewing almost 3,500 Indian student visa applicants on that day, according to a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said, "More Indians come to the United States as students than from any other country in the world. One out of every five student visas was issued right here in India in 2022 which is, by the way, more than the proportion of Indian population in the world. Indians have not only pursued education in the US but for decades have shown excellence. We are on track to process the highest number of visa applications for students in our history."

The ambassador said that they will be making more visa appointments available for students this year than ever.

"In the coming weeks, we will be releasing tens of thousands of student visa appointments for July and August," he added.

A record-breaking 125,000 US student visas were issued to Indians last year, surpassing any other nationality.