UPTET results 2021 to be declared on April 8

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) results from 2021 will be announced on April 8, 2022.

Owing to the results of the test, answer key will be uploaded on April 7, 2022.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on November 28, 2022. However, due to a paper leak, it was delayed. Also, the result was earlier decided to be announced on February 05, 2022.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 05:41 PM IST