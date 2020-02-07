UPTET Result 2020 declared, here's how to check

The Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority has declared the results for the UPTET 2020 (Uttar Pradesh Teaches Eligibility Test). Candidates who appeared for the examnination can check their results on the official website -- updeled.gov.in or upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

A total of 29.74 per cent of candidates have qualified the primary level examination, while 11.46 per cent UPTET aspirants cleared the upper primary level examination, board secretary Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi told indianexpress.com. The examination was conducted on January 8, 2020, after which the provisional answer keys were released on January 14, 2020.

Steps to check UPTET Result 2020 :

Step 1: Visit the UPTET official website-- updeled.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on "Result" link

Step 3: Enter your roll number, Captcha and click on login

Step 4: Your UPTET 2020 Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of your result for future reference