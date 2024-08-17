UPTAC 2024 Round 1 BArch Seat Allotment OUT; Check Details Here

Representational Image | PTI

The results of the UPTAC round 1 seat distribution for the BArch program have been made public by APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University. By using the URL on the official website, students who applied for the BArch counselling round can view the results of their round 1 allocation.

By August 18, 2024, those who have been given seats must report to the colleges for admission. By the same date that they report for admission, students must also pay the seat confirmation fee.

The schedule states that the online choice filling and locking for round two will take place on August 19 and 20, and the round two seat allocation outcome will be revealed on August 22, 2024.

Read Also UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment 2024 Result Declared; Direct Link To Check Inside

How to download?



Students can visit the official website, uptac.admissions.nic.in, and log in with their NATA application number and password to download the allotment order.



-Go to UPTAC's official webpage.

-Select the BArch round 1 counselling allocation outcome.

-Enter your password and NATA application number to log in.

-The outcome of the BArch allocation will be shown.

-For additional reference, get the BArch round 1 allocation result.



On August 20, 2024, the UPTAC 2024 round 3 counselling choice filling BTech program will start. By August 20th, candidates can submit their preferences, and by August 25th, 2024, they can confirm their selections by paying the acceptance fee. Students who meet the requirements can view the entire timetable on the official website.