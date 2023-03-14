 UPSSSC releases Forest Guard PET 2023 admit card at upsssc.gov.in; Get direct here
Those who are eligible and appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website at upsssc.gov.in. UPSSSC to fill 655 vacancies in the department. A total of 5630 candidates are eligible for PST and PET.

Updated: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 09:31 PM IST
UPSSSC Forest Guard PET 2023 admit card out | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission(UPSSC) has released the UPSSSC Forest Guard PET 2023 admit card today, March 14.

UPSSC to fill 655 vacancies in the department. A total of 5630 candidates are eligible for PST and PET. The written exam result was released on March 1. UPSSSC Forest Guard PET exam will be conducted from March 20 to April 17, 2023.

UPSSSC Forest Guard PET 2023 admit card: steps to download

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Put in your login credentials; ID/pass word

your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference.

Direct link to download the admit card http://upsssc.gov.in/Online_App/AdmitCard.aspx?ID=INTRIM

