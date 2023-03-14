UPSSSC releases Forest Guard PET 2023 admit card at upsssc.gov.in; Get direct here

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission(UPSSC) has released the UPSSSC Forest Guard PET 2023 admit card today, March 14.
Those who are eligible and appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website at upsssc.gov.in.
UPSSC to fill 655 vacancies in the department. A total of 5630 candidates are eligible for PST and PET. The written exam result was released on March 1. UPSSSC Forest Guard PET exam will be conducted from March 20 to April 17, 2023.
UPSSSC Forest Guard PET 2023 admit card: steps to download
Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the admit card link
Put in your login credentials; ID/pass word
your admit card will be displayed on the screen
Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference.
Direct link to download the admit card http://upsssc.gov.in/Online_App/AdmitCard.aspx?ID=INTRIM
