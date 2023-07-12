UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Applications Open For Posts Of Auditor and Assistant Accountant

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has begin the application process for recruitment to the posts of Auditor and Assistant Accountant on July 11. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official website at upsssc.gov.in. According to the notification the last date for the submission of the applications is August 1, although candidates will be able to edit their application forms till August 8.
UPSSSC recruitment 2023 | UPSSC
Vacancy Details:
This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 530 vacancies of Auditor and Assistant Accountant.
Application Fee:
The application fee is Rs. 25 for applicants.
UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 Age limit:
The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years
The maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years.
Steps to apply for UPSSSC Auditor Vacancy 2023:
Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on “Direct Recruitment under Advt. No: 05-Exam/2023 start from 11/07/2023”
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit
Download and take a printout for future reference.