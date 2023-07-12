UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Applications Open For Posts Of Auditor and Assistant Accountant

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 | UPSSC

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has begin the application process for recruitment to the posts of Auditor and Assistant Accountant on July 11. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official website at upsssc.gov.in. According to the notification the last date for the submission of the applications is August 1, although candidates will be able to edit their application forms till August 8.

Direct link to apply for UPSSC Auditor & Assistant Accountant Posts

UPSSSC recruitment 2023 | UPSSC

Vacancy Details:

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 530 vacancies of Auditor and Assistant Accountant.

Application Fee:

The application fee is Rs. 25 for applicants.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 Age limit:

The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years

The maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years.

Steps to apply for UPSSSC Auditor Vacancy 2023: