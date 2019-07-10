UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: UPSSSC recruitment exam for 5709 vacancies to begin from July 28; check at upsssc.gov.in

<p>Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has released a recruitment examination calendar for 2019. Candidates can check the exam schedule on UPSSSC's official website, upsssc.gov.in. According to the exam calendar, Uttar Pradesh Government will conduct the recruitment exam to fulfill 5709 posts in 10 Departments from 28 July to 24 December 2019.</p><p>To be eligible for the job, candidates would have to clear a written exam. Those who qualify the test will have to clear typing test. The dates of the recruitment exams are yet to be announced. As per the calendar, there will be 10 recruitment exams for different positions in the later part of this year. Also, the calendar notice categorically mentions that these are purely tentative dates which might be altered in case of unforeseen circumstances.</p><p><strong>UPSSSC Recruitment 2019 exam dates:</strong></p><p>Combined Subordinate Service (General Selection) - 28 July 2019</p><p>Sugarcane Supervisor (General Selection) - 31 August 2019</p><p>Combined Subordinate Service (General Selection) - 14 and 15 September 2019</p><p>Homeopathic Pharmacist (Herbal) (General Selection) - 25 September 2019</p><p>Combined Technical Services (General Selection) - 6 October 2019</p><p>Computer Operator (General Selection) - 12 October 2019</p><p>Junior Assistant (General Selection) - 3 Nov 2019</p><p>Combined Subordinate Engineer and Sub-architect (General Selection) - 24 November 2019</p><p>Combined Subordinate Engineer, Computer and Foreman (General Selection) - 8 December 2019</p><p>State Agricultural Production Board (Combined Cadre) - 24 December 2019</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>