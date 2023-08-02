UPSSSC PET 2023 Notification OUT, upsssc.gov.in; Apply Till August 30

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 | UPSSC

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the UPSSSC PET 2023 notification on August 1. Interested candidates can apply for the Preliminary Eligibility Test 2023 can check out the detailed notification on the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

The registrations started from August 1 and the last date to submit the application form is August 30.

The last date to make corrections to the UPSSSC PET application form 2023 is September 6, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Applicants must be passed Std X exams from a recognised board.

Age Limit: Candidates' age should be between 18 to 21 years.

The qualifying exam is designed for recruitment to different Group B and Group C positions within the Uttar Pradesh government. Candidates will be selected based on a Written Exam the date for which will be communicated later.

Steps to apply for UPSSSC PET 2023:

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in

Then Click on the link given for PET 2023 Application.

Enter your login details and submit on a new appeared window.

Fill the application form and upload all the required documents.

Make the payment of application fees.

Download the confirmation page and save it for further use.

Candidates can check out the notification and official website.

