UPSSSC PET 2023 Admit Card Out Now At upsssc.gov.in; How To Download, Link Below

The UPSSSC PET Admit Card for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023 is now available on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission.

Thursday, October 19, 2023
Representative Image

UPSSSC PET Admit Card has been announced on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) at https://upsssc.gov.in/. Candidates who have applied for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023 can download their admit cards by entering their registration number and date of birth.

The Admit Card is an important document that must be carried to the exam hall. It contains the candidate's name, roll number, exam centre details, and other important information. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance and check all the details carefully.

The UPSSSC PET 2023 will be conducted on October 28 and 29, 2023. The exam will be held in two shifts: Shift 1 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and Shift 2 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre at least one hour before the exam time.

How to download UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Go to the official UPSSSC website at https://upsssc.gov.in/.

Step 2: Select the 'Admit Card' or 'PET Admit Card' section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the 'UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023' link.

Step 4: You have to enter your registration number and date of birth in the provided fields.

Step 5: Click the 'Download Admit Card' or similar button.

Step 6: Your UPSSSC PET Admit Card will appear on the screen. D

