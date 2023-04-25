 UPSSSC Forest Inspector mains exam 2023 admit card out at upsssc.gov.in
Candidates who applied for the UPSSSC Forest Inspector Exam can download the admit cards from the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
UPSSSC Forest Guard mains exam 2023 admit card out | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The admit card for the Forest Inspector Mains Examination 2022 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC).

Through this recruitment drive UPSSSC will fill 701 vacancies of Forest Inspector.

Exam Date for UPSSSC Forest Inspector Exam 2023

The UP Main examination for the post of Forest Inspector will be conducted on April 30 from 10 am to 12 pm.

article-image

Direct link to download the admit card

steps to download the admit card for UPSSSC forest guard 2023:

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the "Advertisement number-06-Examination/2022, to download the admit card of the main examination of Forest Inspector Main Examination-(P.A.P.-2021)/06'

Key in your login details

The UPSSSC Forest Inspector admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

