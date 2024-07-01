UPSC to Release Civil Service Exam 2024 Merit List Soon: How to Check and Download

UPSC Proposes AI-Powered CCTV Surveillance To Curb Cheating | File Photo

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to announce the results for the Civil Service exam conducted on 16th June. The results are anticipated to be published shortly on UPSC's official website (upsc.gov.in). Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to access the UPSC IAS Result on the website.

The UPSC CSE Result 2024 will be disclosed in PDF format, containing the roll numbers of successful candidates in the UPSC Civil Service Prelims Exam 2024. Additionally, the commission will publish a name-wise selection list. Those shortlisted from the prelims will proceed to the UPSC Mains Exam.

Here are the steps to download UPSC IAS Result 2024:

1. Visit the official website of UPSC.

2. Click on the result link provided under the 'What’s New' section.

3. A document will open on your screen.

4. Verify the details of the shortlisted candidates.

5. You can print the result for future reference.