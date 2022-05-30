UPSC Result 2021: Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi congratulate CSE 2021 toppers

twitter

After the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final results for the UPSC Civil Services exam 2021 today, May 30, the Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi congratulated the candidates.

The opposition leader Rahul Gandhi expressed joy on seeing women bag the top 3 ranks.

This year the examination saw women securing the top ranks. Shruti Sharma stood first in the civil services examination 2021, followed by Ankita Agrawal and Gamini Singla.

‘All of you now have a great responsibility of serving India with utmost integrity and commitment. My best wishes for your future careers,’ he tweeted.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted congratulating the toppers as well.

As many as 685 candidates have qualified for the prestigious test this year said the Commission.

