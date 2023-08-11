UPSC Releases NDA & NA II Exam Admit Cards At upsconline.nic.in; Direct Link Here

UPSC NDA NA (I) 2023 admit card released | Twitter @IAF_MCC

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2023 today, August 11. Candidates appearing for the National Defence Academy (NDA) & Naval Academy (NA) Examination (II), 2023 can now visit the official website of the commission at upsconline.nic.in.

Direct Link To Download Admit Card

Candidates can download the e-admit card for the examination from the official portal between August 11 to September 3, 2023.

In case of any problem in downloading the e-admit card for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II), 2023 or discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card, candidates must reach out to

Applicant Data Problem: usnda-upsc@nic.in

For Technical Problem: system-upsc@gov.in

It is mandatory for all candidates to carry a hard copy of the NDA II admit card along with a valid original photo ID proof to the exam centre.Those who don't have clear photographs on the e-admit card will have to carry a photo ID proof along with two passport-size photographs one for each session with an undertaking to get entry to the examination centre.

Applicants are required to reach the NDA 2 exam venue at least 30 minutes prior to the designated reporting time. Entry to the examination centre will be closed 10 minutes before the commencement of the UPSC NDA II exam 2023 for each scheduled shift.

Steps to download UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2023:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on UPSC NDA 2 Hall Ticket 2023 link.

A new window will appear, enter your login details and submit.

UPSC NDA II Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the same and get a hard copy of it for further reference.