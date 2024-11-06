 UPSC Releases NDA & NA 2024 Recommended Candidates' Scores, Steps To Check Your Marks
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSC Releases NDA & NA 2024 Recommended Candidates' Scores, Steps To Check Your Marks

UPSC Releases NDA & NA 2024 Recommended Candidates' Scores, Steps To Check Your Marks

The recommended candidates' scores for the 2024 National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination (I) have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

SimpleUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 10:53 AM IST
article-image
UPSC Releases NDA & NA 2024 Recommended Candidates' Scores |

The recommended candidates' scores for the 2024 National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination (I) have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates who made the short list can check their scores by going to upsc.gov.in, the official UPSC website. Candidates should be aware that 641 applicants were chosen based on their written exam scores.

Interviews for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy for the 153rd Course and Naval Academy for the 115th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) were then conducted by the Ministry of Defence's Services Selection Board (SSB). 

How to check the recommended candidates' UPSC NDA and NA 2024 marks:

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

FPJ Shorts
IPL Auction 2025: Talking Points And Highlights Ahead Of Mega Auction
IPL Auction 2025: Talking Points And Highlights Ahead Of Mega Auction
Arjun Kapoor Hits Back At Trolls, Haters After Singham Again Success: 'Turning Non-Believers Into Believers'
Arjun Kapoor Hits Back At Trolls, Haters After Singham Again Success: 'Turning Non-Believers Into Believers'
Gujarat: 3 People Die After Under-Construction Bridge Part Of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Collapses In Anand; Visuals Surface
Gujarat: 3 People Die After Under-Construction Bridge Part Of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Collapses In Anand; Visuals Surface
VIDEO: Kartik Aaryan Can't Stop Blushing As Fans Ask 'Shaadi Kab Kar Rahe Ho?' In Varanasi
VIDEO: Kartik Aaryan Can't Stop Blushing As Fans Ask 'Shaadi Kab Kar Rahe Ho?' In Varanasi

Step 2: Click on the link, "Marks of Recommended Candidates: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024."

Step 3: A PDF file containing the candidates' mark distribution will open.

Step 4: Download the PDF and get a printout for future reference.

The goal of the recruiting exams is to fill 400 positions inside the company. These include 30 openings in the Naval Academy, 120 openings in the Air Force, 42 openings in the Navy, and 208 openings in the Army.

It is advised that candidates visit the official website to obtain comprehensive information regarding the hiring procedure.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Study In Australia: University Of Tasmania Offers 25% Tuition Discount To International Students...

Study In Australia: University Of Tasmania Offers 25% Tuition Discount To International Students...

RRB NTPC 2024: Application Correction Window Closes Today; What Cannot Be Edited?

RRB NTPC 2024: Application Correction Window Closes Today; What Cannot Be Edited?

UPSC Releases NDA & NA 2024 Recommended Candidates' Scores, Steps To Check Your Marks

UPSC Releases NDA & NA 2024 Recommended Candidates' Scores, Steps To Check Your Marks

UPPSC PCS, AO, ARO Exam 2024 Dates OUT; Check Dates & Exam Pattern

UPPSC PCS, AO, ARO Exam 2024 Dates OUT; Check Dates & Exam Pattern

CAT Admit Card 2024 OUT At iimcat.ac.in; Check NOW!

CAT Admit Card 2024 OUT At iimcat.ac.in; Check NOW!