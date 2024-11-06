UPSC Releases NDA & NA 2024 Recommended Candidates' Scores, Steps To Check Your Marks

UPSC Releases NDA & NA 2024 Recommended Candidates' Scores |

The recommended candidates' scores for the 2024 National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination (I) have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates who made the short list can check their scores by going to upsc.gov.in, the official UPSC website. Candidates should be aware that 641 applicants were chosen based on their written exam scores.

Interviews for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy for the 153rd Course and Naval Academy for the 115th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) were then conducted by the Ministry of Defence's Services Selection Board (SSB).

How to check the recommended candidates' UPSC NDA and NA 2024 marks:

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link, "Marks of Recommended Candidates: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024."

Step 3: A PDF file containing the candidates' mark distribution will open.

Step 4: Download the PDF and get a printout for future reference.

The goal of the recruiting exams is to fill 400 positions inside the company. These include 30 openings in the Naval Academy, 120 openings in the Air Force, 42 openings in the Navy, and 208 openings in the Army.

It is advised that candidates visit the official website to obtain comprehensive information regarding the hiring procedure.