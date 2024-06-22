UPSC Releases CDS II 2023 Final Result For OTA; Check Details Here

File Photo

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published the final result for CDS II 2023 for OTA on its official website, www.upsc.gov.in. This result pertains specifically to entry into the Indian Army’s Officers Training Academy (OTA). The main CDS 2023 result was announced earlier on April 23.

The final merit list for UPSC CDS II 2023 OTA selection has been compiled based solely on candidates' performance in the written examination and SSB interviews. Medical examination results were not factored into the merit list. It's important to note that the selection of shortlisted candidates remains provisional pending verification of their date of birth and educational qualifications.

Here’s how candidates can check the UPSC CDS II 2023 final result for OTA:

1. Visit www.upsc.gov.in.

2. Navigate to the homepage and click on the ‘UPSC CDS II 2023 final result for OTA’ link.

3. A PDF file will open where candidates can find their roll numbers to check the result.

4. Download or print the result for future reference.

A total of 271 candidates have been shortlisted for admission to OTA, Chennai. These candidates will join the 120th Short Service Commission Course (NT) (for Men) and Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 34th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, commencing in October 2024.

UPSC conducted the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), while the SSB interviews were administered by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence. The main CDS 2023 result, combining exam and interview evaluations, was declared on April 23, with 197 candidates clearing the examination.