UPSC rankers give advice; Union Minister Jitendra Singh felicitates top 20

Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh congratulated the top 20 candidates who passed the civil services examination 2021 in Delhi on Tuesday.

"Onus will be on them to become active partners in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'New India' that leads the rest of the world," he said.

Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal, and Gamini Singla, who were placed first, second, and third in the examinations, were present at the ceremony.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results of the civil services tests for 2021 last month, and 685 candidates passed.

The UPSC conducts the civil services examination in three parts - preliminary, main, and interview - every year to choose officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

The written portion of the exam took place in January 2022, while the interviews took place in April and May of that year.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)