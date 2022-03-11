UPSC Prelims 2022: Candidates to submit revised choice for centre by March 14

The Union Public Service Commission has decided to operate two extra centres at Dharmshala and Mandi in the state for Civil Services (preliminary) examination 2022.

Moreover, the commission will give an opportunity to the candidates of these two examinations to submit their revised choice of centre. The requests of the candidates for change in their centres will be considered against the capacity implied by the centres.

Spokesperson of the State government on Friday said that UPSC will be conducting Civil Services Preliminary examinations in 2022 including the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) examination on 5th June 2022 througout India.

He further said that the candidates can submit the revised option for centres from 10th to 14th march 2022 till 6:00 pm.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 06:16 PM IST