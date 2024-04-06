UPSC NDA 1 Admit Card To Be Released Soon At upsc.gov.in

Representational pic

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release admit cards for the National Defence Academy (NDA) 2024 Examination in due course. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website – upsc.gov.in.

Date and time:

Date: April 21, 2024,

Time: Shift 1 - 10 am to 12:30 pm, Shift 2 - 2 pm to 4:30 pm

Vacancies:

Army: 208 vacancies

Navy: 41 vacancies

Air Force: 120 vacancies

Naval Academy: 30 vacancies

How to download the admit card:

Candidates can follow these steps to download their UPSC NDA 1 2024 exam admit card:

Visit upsc.gov.in, the official website of UPSC.

Click on the ‘Admit Card’ tab on the homepage.

Select the ‘National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024’ link.

Enter the registration number, roll number, and date of birth on the ‘e-Admit’ link.

Click ‘Submit’ after entering the required details.

The admit card will appear on the screen; review it carefully.

Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Exam Pattern:

The exam comprises two papers: the Mathematics and General Ability Test, which carry 300 and 600 marks, respectively.

The duration of the exam is 2.5 hours.

Question papers will be available in both Hindi and English.

Selection Process:

Successful candidates will be eligible for the Service Selection Board (SSB) interview.

Those who qualify for the interview rounds will secure admission to Army, Navy, and Air Force wings for the 153rd Course and the 115th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) starting from January 2, 2025.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in, for further updates.