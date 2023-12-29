UPSC Invites Online Applications For Various Specialist Grade III Positions In Delhi Government Hospitals | Representative Pic

Online applications are being accepted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for direct hiring for a number of positions. For further information, interested and qualified applicants should visit the UPSC's official website. The online application must be completed by January 11, 2024, at the latest. The online application must be printed by January 12, 2024, when it has been fully submitted. It will not be permitted for the candidates selected to the service to practice privately.

The position would need the candidates to work in the Delhi government's NCT hospitals. The applicant's primary responsibility in these facilities will be providing medical care to a variety of patients. He or she may, nevertheless, also be given additional administrative tasks.

The list of available posts and their eligibility is given below:

Specialist Grade III (Anesthesiology)

For the position of Specialist Grade III (Anesthesiology), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, the commission has invited 46 candidates.

The permanent position is up for grabs. According to the 7th CPC, the post's pay grade is Level-11 in the pay matrix. In order to be considered for the position, candidates must hold a recognized MBBS degree and have worked in the relevant specialty for three years after earning their first postgraduate degree or five years after earning their first postgraduate diploma. A candidate may apply with a maximum age limit of 50 years old.

Specialist Grade III (Biochemistry)

There is one opening for a Specialist Grade III (Biochemistry) in the Department of Health and Family Welfare of the National Capital Government. According to the 7th CPC, the position is permanent and pays at Level 11 of the pay matrix. The applicant may not be older than fifty years old. In order to be eligible for the positions, candidates must hold a recognized MBBS degree and have worked in the relevant specialty for at least three years following the completion of their first postgraduate degree.

Specialist Grade III (Forensic Medicine)

There are seven positions available in the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, for the role of Specialist Grade III (Forensic Medicine). According to the 7th CPC, the position is permanent and pays at Level 11 of the pay matrix. The age restriction is 45 years old. Applying for the position are candidates with a recognized MBBS degree qualification and three years of experience in the relevant specialty following the completion of their first postgraduate degree.

Specialist Grade III (Microbiology)

There are nine positions available in the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of National Capital, for the position of Specialist Grade III (Microbiology). The position is permanent, and the pay scale according to the 7th CPC is Level-11 in the pay matrix. The age restriction is 48 years old. The candidates must hold a recognized MBBS degree and have worked in the relevant specialty for three years following the awarding of their first postgraduate degree, or for five years following the awarding of their first postgraduate diploma.

Specialist Grade III (Pathology)

There are seven positions available in the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, for the position of Specialist Grade III (Pathology). According to the 7th CPC, the position is permanent and pays at Level 11 of the pay matrix. Fifty is the maximum age limit. a certified MBBS degree and either five years of experience following the first postgraduate diploma or three years of experience in the relevant specialty following the first postgraduate degree.

Specialist Grade III (Plastic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery)

There are eight openings for the Specialist Grade III (Plastic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery) position at the National Capital Territory of Delhi's Department of Health and Family Welfare. According to the 7th CPC, the position is permanent and pays at Level 11 of the pay matrix. The post's maximum age restriction is 45 years old. a recognized MBBS degree and three years of experience following the first postgraduate degree in the relevant specialty.