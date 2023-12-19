UPSC Interview Date 2023 Soon To Be Out | Details here

Representative image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to soon announce the interview dates on its official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have taken the exam and qualify for the interview round can stay updated on the official website for further information. Official confirmation from the authorities is still pending.

More details:

Candidates whose roll numbers appear on the shortlist will need to attend the Personality Test (Interview) for consideration for the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, and other Central Services (Group 'A' and Group 'B').

The UPSC interview process usually takes place in two sessions: one in the morning for candidates arriving at 9 am and another in the afternoon for those scheduled at 1 pm. Typically, travel expenses are covered for candidates journeying to New Delhi for their UPSC Personality test.

Candidates are required to have their admit card or e-summon letter for the UPSC Interview, which is anticipated to be available in January 2024.

Once the interview dates are confirmed, this information will be posted on the official website. It is recommended that candidates keep a close eye on the official website for any updates.

How to Download:

Please access the UPSC 2023 interview round's official website.

Click on the highlighted link on the homepage, then enter your login details as requested.

Your admit card will then appear on the screen.

Review all the information, download the card, and print a copy for your records.

Applicants must consistently check this area for additional updates and information regarding the UPSC interview schedules.