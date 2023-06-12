 UPSC: Indian Forest Service Exam 2023 Results Out at upsc.gov.in; Direct Link
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSC: Indian Forest Service Exam 2023 Results Out at upsc.gov.in; Direct Link

UPSC: Indian Forest Service Exam 2023 Results Out at upsc.gov.in; Direct Link

Candidates can check the list of qualified candidates on the official website at upsc.gov.in. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has also declared the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) today June 12, 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
UPSC Prelims 2023: Indian Forest Service Exam results out | File Photo

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023 for the candidates who have qualified for the Indian Forest Service ( Main ) Examination 2023. Candidates can check the list of qualified candidates on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Read Also
UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 Declared at upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here
article-image

"Candidates are also informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of screening test held through CS (P) Examination, 2023 for IFoS (Main) Examination will be uploaded on the Commission’s website at upsc.gov.in only after the entire process of the Indian Forest Service Examination,2023 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result”, reads the official notification.

Here's direct link to check UPSC IFS Prelims Result 

Steps to check UPSC IFS Prelims Result 2023:

  • Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

  • On the homepage click on the “Written Result - Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 through CS(P) Examination 2023”

  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the results.

  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has also declared the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) today June 12, 2023. Candidates can check the CSE Prelims Results 2023 by visiting the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination was conducted on May 28.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow UPSC Aspirant Dies By Suicide Over Police Harassment; Names 3 Cops In Suicide...
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Re-union Of Class 10th Students From 1954 Batch at Pune; Check How Netizens React

Watch: Re-union Of Class 10th Students From 1954 Batch at Pune; Check How Netizens React

Uttar Pradesh: School Teacher Fired Over Fake Birth Certificate

Uttar Pradesh: School Teacher Fired Over Fake Birth Certificate

Heatwave Alert: Soaring Temperature Forces Schools In India To Impose Curbs

Heatwave Alert: Soaring Temperature Forces Schools In India To Impose Curbs

22 students selected for internship at National Centre for Good Governance

22 students selected for internship at National Centre for Good Governance

UPSC: Indian Forest Service Exam 2023 Results Out at upsc.gov.in; Direct Link

UPSC: Indian Forest Service Exam 2023 Results Out at upsc.gov.in; Direct Link