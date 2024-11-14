 UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024 To Be Out Today, Here’s How To Download & Direct Link
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024 To Be Out Today, Here’s How To Download & Direct Link

UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024 To Be Out Today, Here’s How To Download & Direct Link

The UPSC will release the IFS Mains Admit Card 2024 today, November 14, 2024. Candidates can download it from upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. Verifying the details on the e-Admit Card and retaining it until the final results are announced is crucial.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 09:48 AM IST
article-image
UPSC IES, ISS 2024 | Official Website

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024 today, November 14, 2024. Candidates planning to take the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination can download their admit cards from the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in, with an additional link available at upsconline.nic.in.

How to Download:

Candidates are encouraged to download their e-Admit Cards promptly after they are uploaded to the website. It is important to keep the e-Admit Card safe until the final results of the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2024, are announced, as no physical admit cards will be issued for this examination.

Step-by-Step Guide to Download

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Mahayuti Govt Launches Scholarship Program For Students From Marginalized Communities To Study Abroad
Maharashtra: Mahayuti Govt Launches Scholarship Program For Students From Marginalized Communities To Study Abroad
Mumbai: TADA Court Increases Security For One Of The Star Witnesses In 1993 Blast Case
Mumbai: TADA Court Increases Security For One Of The Star Witnesses In 1993 Blast Case
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP President JP Nadda Slams Congress, Accuses Party Of Aligning With 'Urban Naxals' In Mumbai Speech
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP President JP Nadda Slams Congress, Accuses Party Of Aligning With 'Urban Naxals' In Mumbai Speech
Thomas Cook Shares Surge 7% After PAT Rises 65%; Leisure Travel Segment Grows 22% In Q2 FY25
Thomas Cook Shares Surge 7% After PAT Rises 65%; Leisure Travel Segment Grows 22% In Q2 FY25

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Click on the link for "UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024" available on the homepage.

A new page will open where candidates need to enter their login details.

After entering the details, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Review the admit card and download it.

Print a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates should verify that all details on their e-Admit Card, including name, photograph, and QR code, are accurate. If any discrepancies are found, they should immediately contact the Commission via email at soexam9-upsc@gov.in.

The UPSC IFS Main Examination is scheduled to commence on November 24, 2024, and will take place in two shifts: the first shift starts at 9:00 AM, and the second shift begins at 2:30 PM. For more information, candidates can visit the official UPSC website.

Official Notice Here

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Mahayuti Govt Launches Scholarship Program For Students From Marginalized Communities...

Maharashtra: Mahayuti Govt Launches Scholarship Program For Students From Marginalized Communities...

Mumbai University Students In State Of Confusion Over LLB Exam Rescheduling; Final Notification...

Mumbai University Students In State Of Confusion Over LLB Exam Rescheduling; Final Notification...

Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Board Exam 2025: Registration Window Reopened; Check Details Here

Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Board Exam 2025: Registration Window Reopened; Check Details Here

IIM Calcutta Releases Mock Exam For CAT 2024 with Additional Support For PwD Students; Direct Links...

IIM Calcutta Releases Mock Exam For CAT 2024 with Additional Support For PwD Students; Direct Links...

IIT Indore, NATRAX Join Forces To Foster Joint Research, Technology

IIT Indore, NATRAX Join Forces To Foster Joint Research, Technology