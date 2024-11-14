UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024 To Be Out Today, Here’s How To Download & Direct Link

UPSC IES, ISS 2024 | Official Website

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024 today, November 14, 2024. Candidates planning to take the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination can download their admit cards from the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in, with an additional link available at upsconline.nic.in.

How to Download:

Candidates are encouraged to download their e-Admit Cards promptly after they are uploaded to the website. It is important to keep the e-Admit Card safe until the final results of the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2024, are announced, as no physical admit cards will be issued for this examination.

Step-by-Step Guide to Download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Click on the link for "UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024" available on the homepage.

A new page will open where candidates need to enter their login details.

After entering the details, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Review the admit card and download it.

Print a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates should verify that all details on their e-Admit Card, including name, photograph, and QR code, are accurate. If any discrepancies are found, they should immediately contact the Commission via email at soexam9-upsc@gov.in.

The UPSC IFS Main Examination is scheduled to commence on November 24, 2024, and will take place in two shifts: the first shift starts at 9:00 AM, and the second shift begins at 2:30 PM. For more information, candidates can visit the official UPSC website.

