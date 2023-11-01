UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 Timetable OUT, Check Schedule

Representative Picture

The Union Public Service Commission has announced the dates for the Union Public Service Commission, Indian Forest Service (UPSC IFS) Main 2023 examination. Candidates who have qualified to take the UPSC IFS Main test 2023 can get the exam schedule at upsc.gov.in.

According to the UPSC IFS Main exam 2023 official schedule, the exams will be held on November 26, 28, 29, 30 and 1, 2, and 3 of 2023. The exam will be held in two shifts: the morning session will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 12 p.m., and the afternoon session will run from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Know how to download:

Go to the official website- upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 timetable link available

UPSC IFS Main Exam Schedule 2023 will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout of the same

The Indian Forest Service Main Exam 2023 will be held in Bhopal, Delhi, Chennai, Dispur (Guwahati), Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Port Blair, Nagpur, and Shimla.