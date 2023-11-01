 UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 Timetable OUT, Check Schedule
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 Timetable OUT, Check Schedule

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 Timetable OUT, Check Schedule

The Union Public Service Commission has announced the dates for the Union Public Service Commission, Indian Forest Service (UPSC IFS) Main 2023 examination. Candidates who have qualified to take the UPSC IFS Main test 2023 can get the exam schedule at upsc.gov.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 07:02 PM IST
article-image
Representative Picture

The Union Public Service Commission has announced the dates for the Union Public Service Commission, Indian Forest Service (UPSC IFS) Main 2023 examination. Candidates who have qualified to take the UPSC IFS Main test 2023 can get the exam schedule at upsc.gov.in.

According to the UPSC IFS Main exam 2023 official schedule, the exams will be held on November 26, 28, 29, 30 and 1, 2, and 3 of 2023. The exam will be held in two shifts: the morning session will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 12 p.m., and the afternoon session will run from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Know how to download:

Go to the official website- upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 timetable link available

UPSC IFS Main Exam Schedule 2023 will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout of the same

The Indian Forest Service Main Exam 2023 will be held in Bhopal, Delhi, Chennai, Dispur (Guwahati), Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Port Blair, Nagpur, and Shimla.

Read Also
UPSC CDS 1 Final Result 2023: 235 Candidates Selected
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JEE Main Application Form 2024 Likely To Release At This Date, Check Here

JEE Main Application Form 2024 Likely To Release At This Date, Check Here

IBPS Releases RRB Clerk, PO Allotment Result 2023 Under Reserved Lists at ibps.in; Direct Link Here

IBPS Releases RRB Clerk, PO Allotment Result 2023 Under Reserved Lists at ibps.in; Direct Link Here

HPU BEd Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Out

HPU BEd Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Out

KVS PRT Interview Admit Card 2023 Issued At examinationservices.nic.in

KVS PRT Interview Admit Card 2023 Issued At examinationservices.nic.in

India And UAE Sign MoU To Boost Educational Collaboration And Mobility

India And UAE Sign MoU To Boost Educational Collaboration And Mobility