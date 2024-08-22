UPSC IES, ISS 2024 Result Declared; Check Here | File Photo

The results of the Indian Economic Services (IES) and Indian Statistical Services (ISS) exam for 2024 have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on August 21. For interviews or personality tests, 91 ISS candidates and 41 IES candidates in total have been chosen.

The chosen candidates' roll numbers are available in the result PDF, which was released by the commission.

On the official website, upsc.gov.in, candidates who took part in the written tests that were conducted from June 21 to June 23 can view their results.

The Detailed Application Form (DAF), which will shortly be made available on the website, must be completed by the chosen candidates. The commission said that before completing the DAF and submitting the form with scanned copies of the necessary documentation, candidates must register.

How to check?

-Candidates would be sent to another page after visiting the official website, upsc.gov.in, and clicking on the link labelled "Written result: Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Services Examination, 2024."

-Select the document link.

-The PDF results for UPSC IES and ISS will be shown.

-Look up your roll number and download the file in PDF format for future use.

Official Notice

“The candidature of these candidates is provisional subject to their being found eligible in all respects. The candidates would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, benchmark disability (where applicable) etc. at the time of the Personality Test,” the official notice stated.



The notice further read, “The instruction for filling up the DAF and Rules of the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2024, must be read carefully with regard to the certificates that will be produced at the time of Interview. In case any of the written qualified candidate fails to bring any or all the required original documents in support of his/her candidature for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2024, he/she will not be allowed to present himself/herself before the PT Board and no TA will be allowed.”