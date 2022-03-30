UPSC extra attempt plea in Supreme Court: Centre says extra chance to appear for mains not possible

Supreme Court heard a plea seeking an extra chance in the UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam for those candidates who could not attend the Mains due to COVID-related problems.

However, the Central government said that an extra chance for students to appear for mains not is possible, adding that it would lead to similar demands by other categories of students.

Three UPSC aspirants, who cleared the UPSC 2021 prelims exam but could not appear in all papers of the main exam after testing positive for COVID-19, had approached the Supreme Court seeking an extra attempt to appear in the exams.

The petitioners had sought a direction to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to extend them an additional attempt to appear in the exam or in the alternative make some arrangement to appear in the rest of the papers, which they could not give, before the publication of result.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 05:41 PM IST