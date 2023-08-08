UPSC ESE Mains Result 2023 Out At upsc.gov.in; 1,255 Candidates Selected For Next Round

UPSC ESE Mains Result 2023 | FP Photo (Representational Pic)

The UPSC Engineering Services Examination (UPSC ESE) Mains Result 2023 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission. Candidates who appeared for the UPSC ESE Mains exam conducted on June 25 can check their UPSC ESE results on the official website at upsc.gov.in. A total of 1,255 candidates including 548 for civil engineering, 154 for mechanical, 213 for electrical, and 340 for electronics and telecommunication engineering have qualified for the personality test or interview.

The marksheets of candidates will be available on the website for 30 days. Candidates can download the UPSC ESE score card by entering their roll numbers and date of birth (DoB).

"The candidature of these candidates is PROVISIONAL subject to their being found eligible in all respects. The candidates would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, benchmark disability (where applicable) etc. at the time of the Personality Test," UPSC said in an official notice.

Qualified candidates will have to fill the Detailed Application Form (DAF) which will be available soon on the official website. Candidates will have to register themselves before filling the application form and submit it with necessary documents. “In the event of non-submission of DAF within the stipulated period, the candidature will be cancelled by the Commission,” the commission said.

UPSC has also advised candidates to read the rules regarding certificates carefully and stated that if a candidate fails to produce the relevant certificates, he or she will not be allowed to appear for the PT. The commission will announce the interview schedule in due course and the exact date of the interview will be sent to the candidates through e-summon letter. UPSC will not entertain any change in the date and time of the personality test.

